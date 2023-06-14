CBSA makes largest-ever meth seizure in Metro Vancouver

Border agents in Metro Vancouver have seized more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in jugs labelled as canola oil over the last six months. One of the seizures was the Canada Border Services Agency's largest-ever.

The record seizure happened on Jan. 22 at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, CBSA officials announced publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

That seizure involved 180 jugs containing 2,907 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine.

Other seizures occurred on Dec. 13, 2022 – when officers seized 40 jugs containing 204.3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine – May 3 – when officers seized 19 jugs containing 325.12 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine – and May 31, when another 180 jugs containing 2,898 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were discovered.

The December seizure happened in Burnaby, while the other three occurred in Tsawwassen.

All of the jugs were labelled as canola oil destined for export to Australia, the CBSA said in its announcement, adding that it worked with international partners – including Australian Federal Police, the Australian Border Service, and the New Zealand Police and Customs Service – on the investigation.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority," said federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, in a news release.

"I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and our Australian and New Zealand law enforcement partners for their excellent work in disrupting organized crime and protecting our communities from dangerous narcotics."

The investigations have been referred to the B.C. RCMP, the CBSA said.

“The successful seizure of more than 6,330 kilograms of methamphetamine is a testament to the exemplary work and investigative expertise shown by border officers from the Metro Vancouver District, as well as our intelligence officers, analysts and liaison officers," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific Region, in the release.

"We are proud to have contributed to the largest methamphetamine seizure in CBSA’s history and I want to recognize and thank our partners, including the RCMP, Australian Federal Police, and New Zealand Police and Customs Service for their hard work and dedication to public safety.”