There were some tense moments on a whitewater rafting trip near Squamish, B.C. last week after a grizzly bear suddenly charged at a kayaker who was leading the group.

Video of the wild encounter shows the rafters heading down the Elaho River on Thursday when the bear, which appears to be a juvenile, dashes into the water.

The apex predator rushes straight toward the kayaker, who fortunately notices what's happening and manages to paddle away before the bear gets too close.

A rafting guide who recorded the startling incident on his GoPro camera said they later noticed there was a dead elk on the side of the river. He believes the grizzly was just trying to guard its food source.