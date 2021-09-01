VANCOUVER -- Video posted to social media earlier this week shows just how easy it is for a cougar to hop over a fence.

A cougar can be seen approaching a gate in the fence surrounding a home in Langley, B.C., on Sunday.

The surveillance video was captured shortly before 6 a.m. outside a house near 55th Avenue and 240th Street, in the North Otter area.

In the 10-second clip, the muscular cat is seen approaching the gate, standing on its hind legs, placing its paws at the top and looking over.

It crouches back briefly, then leaps over the gate in a seemingly effortless motion, without any need for a running start.

The cougar then disappears from the frame.

Jamie Purcell, who gave permission to CTV News to air the video, posted the clip on Facebook with a message for residents of the area to "beware."

Cougar sightings are not uncommon in some parts of B.C., and those who encounter one of the large animals are advised to stay calm.

A guide posted by the B.C. Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability says adults should pick up children immediately, and back away slowly while maintaining a clear space through which the cougar can escape.

"Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times," the ministry advises.

"Never run or turn your back on a cougar; sudden movement may provoke an attack."

In the event a cougar shows interest, rather than trying to escape, a person should respond aggressively, making eye contact, showing their teeth, making loud noise and arming themselves with sticks or rocks.

If the cougar attacks, they should do their best to fight back. As described by the ministry, "convince the cougar that you are a threat and not prey."

Any conflicts or threats to public safety should be reported to B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service.