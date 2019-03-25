

Video has emerged showing the collision that damaged a brand new Coast Guard vessel off the coast of Victoria last week.

In the video, the Sir John Franklin can be seen heading into port at Ogden Point Friday afternoon when it crashes into the breakwater.

"Sound the f---ing horn," a voice can be heard saying moments before the collision.

The 64-metre vessel was built by Seaspan Shipyards, and was scheduled for delivery in late June.

Tim Page, executive director of government relations for Seaspan, said the John Franklin sustained damage to its propeller, rudder and port side in the collision.

The vessel had just finished a successful first week of sea trials when it crashed, according to Page.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said the breakwater sustained damaged as well, but that it was only superficial. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

