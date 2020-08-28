VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera lugging a bike and bike rack down the street last week.

Authorities said the bike was stolen from the Olympic Village neighbourhood on Aug. 19. Images shared on the Vancouver Police Department's Twitter account show a man carrying a bicycle that's still locked to a U-shaped bike rack.

"Investigation is ongoing and we are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect," the department wrote.

CTV News has reached out to the police for more information, including how common it is for thieves to detach entire bike racks.

Authorities asked anyone with information on what happened to call the police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321.