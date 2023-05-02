Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says

Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.

Officers with the Canada Border Service Agency noticed a hole in the package when examining it at the Vancouver International Mail Centre in Richmond.

"When the CBSA officer looked into the box, the officer saw a pair of eyes staring back, which blinked,” Binder Kooner, Chief of Operations for the CBSA said in a statement provided by the BC SPCA.

“The cat appeared healthy but scared.”

After being coaxed out of the box, officials contacted an animal control officer who transported the frightened feline to a local vet clinic. The kitty was vaccinated against rabies, tested for diseases and parasites and given fluids and medication, the BC SPCA's news release said.

She was also given an appropriate name: Precious Cargo.

"When Precious first arrived at the clinic, she was very fearful,” says Krista Shaw, manager of the BC SPCA’s Richmond community animal centre. “After settling in and getting the treatments she needed, she started feeling better and trusting the team of doctors and staff who were caring for her.”

Shaw notes it was unclear how long the cat had been in the box or where exactly she came from.

This cat, named Precious Cargo,' was found in a box shipped from China, according to the BC SPCA.

After spending a week in the clinic to stabilize, Precious was taken into foster care.

"She is slowly starting to eat and drink more and is getting comfortable around her home.” Shaw said. “She loves belly rubs and a good stretch on her lap.”

Once Precious is fully recovered, her foster mom plans on adopting her, the BC SPCA says.