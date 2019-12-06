VANCOUVER -- A single case of infectious tuberculosis has been identified at Templeton Secondary School in Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health said all staff and students at the school were notified on Dec. 5. Most of them were not exposed and will not require screening, according to the health agency.

“We are not providing further details about the individual case because of privacy reasons but there is no ongoing risk to students, staff or visitors,” said a statement from VCH.

The majority of people who are exposed to TB do not become infected and can be treated with medication.

TB is an infection caused by bacteria and mostly affects the lungs. It is spread through the air and is the world’s deadliest infections disease, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.