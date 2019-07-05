

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Parking a car share vehicle in Vancouver might become a little easier as the city is thinking about allowing them to be parked in metered spots.

Next week, city council is expected to consider a staff report that outlines some possible updates to on-street parking for car share vehicles.

One of the ideas outlined in the report would allow drivers to drop off their car share vehicle where there is a parking meter – at no cost to them.

Instead, the bill will be picked up by the car sharing company. For car sharing companies with zero-emission vehicles, that bill might be cut in half.

According to the staff report, 34 per cent of Vancouver adults have a car sharing membership with a company like Evo, Modo or Car2Go – which is now owned by Share Now. The report says that not only does car sharing reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but more than 60 per cent of Vancouver residents surveyed say they use car sharing as a way to save money.

Right now, drivers of car share vehicles can end their trips in designated, permit or resident parking, but not at a curbside, metered spot.

"This works well when users park near their home or visit friends/relatives in residential areas," the staff report says. "However, this does not provide convenient options when car sharing vehicles are used for trips to commercial areas for activities such as shopping and dining."

A spokesperson from Share Now said they're enthusiastic about the possibility of metered parking in the city.

"We would welcome Vancouver's decision to allow car share service providers like Share Now to allow our members to park in metered parking spaces," they said in a emailed statement.

"We have had similar agreements with many other cities for some time, and experience has proven that car share access to metered parking in downtown cores is a win for cities, car share providers like us, and the thousands of people who rely on car share for their daily mobility needs."

The city estimates it could collect up to $250,000 per month from car sharing companies by allowing them to park vehicles in metered spots.

Council is expected to discuss the report at Tuesday's meeting.