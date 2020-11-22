SURREY -- Two people were sent to hospital Saturday night after a driver crashed into a sandwich shop and hit a cyclist in Surrey.

The crash happened at the corner of University Drive and 104th Avenue around dinner-time, and afterwards, emergency crews could be seen surveying the wreckage which included a bike on its side, and a car smashed into Big Star Sandwiches.

A witness told CTV News Vancouver that the driver hit a Purolator truck and a man on an electric bicycle before slamming into the sandwich shop.

“We heard the car coming at high speed,” said Brian Ruhe.

Ruhe and his friend narrowly escaped.

“(It) went off the curb, on the grass, on the sidewalk. So we had to lunge to the left and my lady friend she would have been hit by the car and probably killed.”

Ruhe said the man on the bike appeared to be conscious at the scene before being taken to hospital.

RCMP say the cyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening.

“There were few pedestrians walking on the sidewalk at the time of the collision who, fortunately, were able to get out of the way as the vehicle hit the exterior wall of the business, shattering the glass wall,” reads a Surrey RCMP statement.

Police say that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

“The incident is still under investigation … Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP,” the statement continues.

Those with something to report on the incident can call 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. The file number is 2020-180678.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim.