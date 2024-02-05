Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed

Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called to the area of Powell Street and Gore Avenue just before 10 a.m. Capt. Matthew Trudeau, information officer for VFRS, told CTV News Vancouver in an email there was "heavy fire" coming from the vehicle when crews arrived.

In a social media post, VFRS said one person had "minor injuries." Trudeau said that person was "out and away" from the vehicle when firefighters got to the scene, but they had burn injuries on their hands and were taken to hospital.

As crews managed the blaze, Powell Street was closed between Dunlevy and Gore avenues. Shortly after 11 a.m., VFRS said one lane was reopened.

A photo of the scene posted on social media shows a completely burnt vehicle.

No information was given on how the fire may have started.