The Vancouver Canucks went all of last year without a player wearing the "C."

But this year will be different, and they will name a captain at Rogers Arena on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into it. We don’t take it lightly we think that this is the right time for our organization,” Canucks head coach Travis Green told the media on Tuesday

No word yet from the team on who will be captain, but Canucks forward Bo Horvat responded to questions after practice on Monday.

“No matter whether I’m wearing a 'C' or an 'A' or no letter at all, for me I’m just going to be the same player same person and just try to help my team win every signal night.”

The Canucks made some tough decisions earlier this week to end up with a 23-man roster. Gone are forwards Sven Baertschi and Nikolay Goldobin, and defenceman Alex Biega. The three cleared waivers on Tuesday and have been assigned to the farm system in Utica.

“Wasn’t an easy decision, the lineup the way it is right now is the one we liked most right now,” said Green.

“The one thing I’ve learned about the NHL, it changes fast when you’ve got pieces that can go up and down you can make changes so this does not mean this team can look different next week, NHL teams change fast when you are trying to get better we want guys that are playing well you make changes if they don’t.”

One player that has been impressed the Canucks in the pre-season is Adam Gaudette.

“It’s awesome that’s step one and now step two is going to be getting into the lineup and sticking there so it’s defiantly not over can’t settle down now got to keep going and keep working," said Gaudette.

In his second year with the club, Gaudette is working hard to not only to make the team but to get into the lineup and out of the press box.

“I can be sent down anytime so I got to keep working and keep improving show the coaches and the team that I can stick here," said Gaudette.

“He’s a heck of a hockey player, he had a heck of pre-season and he worked hard in the off-season and he had a great camp. He deserves to be here and we are happy to have him," said Horvat

There was some relief in the Canucks camp when forward Brock Boeser joined a full practice with his team mates following an ugly hit against the Ottawa Senators. Boeser, who went head-first in the boards after Senators forward Chris Tierney hit him from behind.

“After a couple of shifts I just went out there and the lights were just feeling a little weird, and I didn’t feel like myself,” Boeser told the media on Monday. “I told our training staff, I didn’t play anymore after that.”

Travis Green told the media on Tuesday that the team’s goal is to make the playoffs

“I know where the organization is going, we’ve got these good young players and we got more coming and you need those young guys to develop into top end guys that are ready to take you to the next level.”

Canucks open the 2019-20 NHL season on the road Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.