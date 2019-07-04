Canucks sign winger Justin Bailey
Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Bailey (95) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. Winger Bailey has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:13PM PDT
VANCOUVER - Winger Justin Bailey has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
The 24-year-old native of Buffalo, N.Y. split the 2018-19 season between two American Hockey League clubs - Rochester and Lehigh Valley - and the Philadelphia Flyers, where Bailey registered one assist in 11 games. The Flyers acquired Bailey in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in January.
The six-foot-four, 214-pound Bailey had five goals and nine assists in 63 career NHL games.
Bailey was a second-round pick (52nd overall) by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL draft.