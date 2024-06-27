Canucks sign Joshua to 4-year extension, agree to terms with Myers on 3-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract extension and agreed to terms with defenceman Tyler Myers on a three-year deal, the club announced Thursday.

Joshua's contract carries an average annual value of US$3.25 million while the Myers deal has an AAV of $3 million.

"Those guys are catalysts and great players and we need them," said Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes, who won the Norris Trophy at the NHL Awards on Thursday night in Las Vegas. "A big part of our success this year was our depth."

Joshua, who was selected in the fifth round (128th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft, enjoyed a breakout campaign in Vancouver this past season, posting career highs in goals (18) and assists (14) in 63 games.

The six-foot-three 206-pound forward also contributed four goals and four assists in 13 playoff games.

“Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “We really like his size, his speed and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey and I look forward to watching him to continue to develop under our coaching staff.”

Myers, 34, had 29 points (5-24) in 77 games this past season. The six-foot-eight 229-pound blueliner had a plus-16 rating.

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” said Allvin. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group.

"Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our back end.”

On Wednesday, Vancouver locked up Joshua's linemate, Teddy Blueger, to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

Joshua joined the Canucks in 2022 as a free agent, signing a two-year contract worth $1.65 million.

He has tallied 33 goals and 31 assists in 184 NHL games with the Canucks and St. Louis Blues, who acquired the Dearborn, Mich. native from the Leafs in 2019 in exchange for future considerations.

Myers has 371 points (93-278) over 995 career regular-season games with Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.