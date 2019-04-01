

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed college goaltender Jake Kielly to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old has spent three seasons playing for Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., where he posted a 26-11-2 record, a 1.91 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage this year.

Kielly, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., is currently up for the NCAA's awards for best collegiate hockey player and most outstanding goaltender.

The six-foot-two, 201-pound netminder also played for the U.S. Hockey League's Tri-City storm in 2015-16, helping the team to the Clark Cup Championship.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning says in a statement that Kielly has had an “outstanding collegiate career” and will add further depth to the team's goaltending.

Vancouver will play its final home game of the season on Tuesday when it hosts the San Jose Sharks.