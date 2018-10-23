

A new record-breaking lottery jackpot of US$1.6-billion is tempting Canadians across the border to chase their get-rich-quick fantasies.

That jaw-dropping Mega Millions prize amounts to more than $2-billion in Canadian currency, for those interested in pressing their luck.

Among the locals flocking south is Langley, B.C. resident Ric Lafayette, who travelled to a gas station in Blaine, Wash. Monday for his ticket.

"Needed to try to win that $1.6 billion," Lafayette said. "That's definitely worth a trip across the border for me."

One Canadian man told CTV News he hadn't been in the U.S. for eight years, but decided to break his streak for a shot at the prize.

The absolutely staggering jackpot has been growing for weeks, reaching its current record haul only after the Mega Millions draw rolled over 25 times.

But as tempting as the fortune might be, potential buyers should know the odds of winning are infinitesimal at just one in 302 million.

Anyone interested in buying a Mega Millions ticket in the U.S. is allowed to do so legally, however, regardless of citizenship.

Travellers should first check the laws of the state they're planning to visit, as they do vary – some don't sell lottery tickets, and others cut off purchase times a couple hours before the draw.

Canadians can't buy Mega Millions tickets online directly, though there are third-party sites that sell them. Mega Millions cautions against using those services, however.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the lottery's website reads. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk.”

The next draw is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung and CTVNews.ca