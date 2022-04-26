Canadian singer-songwriter Susan Jacks remembered by Burton Cummings as 'charming, warm'

A Canadian singer-songwriter is being remembered by a Canuck icon as a down-to-earth person who was "charming" and "warm."

Susan Jacks died at the age of 73, according to Burton Cummings, who posted about her death on social media.

"Sad news," he wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of the B.C.-based artist and confirming that she had lost her battle with health problems.

"I met Susan on my first trip to Vancouver way back in the Sixties. She made some great recordings," Cummings wrote.

He said his favourite song she ever sang was "Beyond the Clouds," but that she's most known internationally for "Which Way You Goin' Billy."

"Her recordings will live forever," Cummings wrote.

"R.I.P. Susan… we'll all miss you."

According to the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted in 2004, Jacks was born in Saskatoon. She "shot to international fame" as part of the Poppy Family, a band she was in with her then-husband Terry Jacks.

The song Cummings said she's most known for sold three million records worldwide and reached the number one spot in Canada, the BCEHF says.

Jacks was a Juno Awards nominee was once voted best new country artist by music fans in Oklahoma.