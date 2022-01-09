Canadian architect known for Vancouver's Canada Place, Toronto's Eaton Centre, has died

TORONTO -

Canadian architect Eberhard Zeidler, whose myriad designs are peppered across the country, has died.

His firm confirmed the news on Saturday.

Born in 1926, Zeidler designed such landmarks as Ontario Place and the Eaton Centre in Toronto and Canada Place in Vancouver.

In a statement posted to its website, Zeidler Architecture says he designed more than 1,000 buildings.

The statement says Zeidler conceived of the Eaton Centre as an “interior street” rather than merely a shopping mall.

Zeidler's autobiography, “Buildings Cities Life” was published in 2013.

“Eb approached his work with a strong technical ability combined with humanist sensibilities,” the statement reads. “His work balanced practical form while recognizing the emotional and aspirational needs of the people that occupied their spaces.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.