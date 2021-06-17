VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents keen on adventuring locally now that the ban on recreational travel has lifted can check out Canada's highest suspension bridge right here in the province.

Golden Skybridge opened earlier this month in Golden, B.C., and offers visitors a view 426 feet above a canyon. By comparison, North Vancouver's Capilano Suspension Bridge is 230 feet above the Capilano River.

According to the attraction, those crossing the bridge will get a view of the Rockies and the Purcell mountains. A 200-foot waterfall is below.

The park also has forested trails, a canyon swing and a zipline.

Tickets to cross the bridge are $34 for adults and $17 for kids. The canyon swing experience is $123 while the zipline is $83.

B.C. entered Step 2 of its restart plan this week, permitting non-essential travel throughout the province.

Health officials say those planning on visiting smaller communities – like Golden – should check for any local guidance before travelling.