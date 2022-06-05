Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body.
Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff.
A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped.
Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is “currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining to fair and equitable player compensation ahead of the FIFA World Cup period.”
The 38th-ranked Canadians were set to host No. 61 Panama on Sunday before kicking off CONCACAF Nations League play against No. 79 Curacao in Vancouver on June 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
