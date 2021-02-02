VANCOUVER -- Ultraviolet technology is not new; it's used in hospitals, research labs, and other areas that need to be germ-free. However, you may be noticing that same technology for sale in places like Costco and drugstores. That is because UV light kills up to 99.9 per cent of germs, bacteria, and viruses —and that may include COVID-19.

The thing about UV light is that it has sufficient energy to cause damage to cells, DNA, and other biological material, which can make it a powerful disinfectant against viruses and bacteria.

Most of the lights you will see for sale are UVC, the strongest UV rays, but Consumer Reports says there are things to consider before you buy UV lamps. The light needs direct exposure to kill the coronavirus, so if it is blocked by dust, dirt, small crevices, or any other impediment, it may not be fully effective.

Many of the UV lamps sold for home use are low-dose and may take longer exposure to potentially deactivate bacteria or viruses. Quickly waving a UV light wand over your countertops probably won't be enough.

In addition, Health Canada has a warning about the risks of using UV lights and wands that make unproven claims they protect against COVID-19. To date, the agency says it has not received evidence to support these claims and recommends consumers who have purchased UV lights or wands that claim to kill COVID-19 stop using them.

There is also a health risk in using UV products. They can damage the skin and eyes and you should never look directly at the light, or use UV products to disinfect body parts.

There are some specific UV devices intended to disinfect things like phones and mouth guards. They can offer more protection with an enclosed case that turns off the UV light when opened.

If you do purchase a UV sanitizing lamp, be aware that the light can also degrade certain materials like plastic, polymers, and dyed textiles.

With files from Consumer Reports