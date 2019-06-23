A local Vancouver ferry company fears it may go under after the City of Vancouver closed its busiest dock.

False Creek Ferries has been operating since 1982 and transports thousands of people each day between 9 terminals on 17 ferries.

Its Operations Manager Jeremy Patterson said the closure of the Aquatic Centre ferry dock underneath the Burrard Street Bridge could not have come at a worse time.

"The survival of this ferry company depends on this dock," Patterson said.

City engineers inspected the dock and deemed it unsafe, as some crucial parts have aged and need repair.

"It's unlikely it was going to fail immediately, but they recommended we close the dock while we make the repairs," said Paul Storer , Manager of Transportation Design for the City of Vancouver.

Storer explained the city is also planning to start a full replacement in the fall.

The summer is the busiest time of year for False Creek Ferries, which now has to divert its customers to another dock near the bottom of Hornby Street.

"It's going to cost the company significant amounts of money," Patterson said.

It's not clear when the dock will reopen.