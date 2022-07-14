Business case confirms 2028 opening for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension

The B.C. government has released the business case for the long-awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, and given formal approval of the $4-billion project's funding.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure described the developments as a "new milestone" for the 16-kilometre SkyTrain extension, which is expected to whisk passengers from King George Station to Langley City Centre in about 22 minutes.

"Work on the project is underway, including utility relocations and road widening," the ministry said. "With the business case approved and funding in place, the procurement process for major construction will begin this summer."

The capital costs of the project are being split between the provincial and federal governments, which are contributing $2.4 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

The total cost also includes "active transportation investments," such as those facilitating biking or walking, the ministry said, which advance the goals of the province's CleanBC plan to fight climate change.

Prior to securing federal funding, the extension was expected to be built in two phases, with second that reaches the terminus station in Langley expected to be operational by 2030.

The business case confirms an earlier estimated completion date of 2028. That includes all eight of the new stations and three new bus exchanges.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa