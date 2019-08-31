

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Three people are in hospital after a bus full of farm workers ended up in a ditch in Abbotsford Saturday morning.

According to Abbotsford police, the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ross Road and 58th Avenue.

There were roughly 36 farm workers on board at the time of the crash, police said. All of them were able to make it out of the bus, and three were transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

In addition to police, crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, BC Ambulance and WorkSafe BC all attended the scene Saturday.

Video from the scene showed paramedics giving treatment to people on the side of the road. The bus itself -- a yellow, school-bus-style vehicle -- could be seen resting on its side next to the road. Numerous ambulances and police and fire vehicles were on hand.

Police said the investigation is in its initial stages.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said there would likely be "no quick answers" about what happened.