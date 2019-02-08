

CTV Vancouver





The best way to fix this house is with a wrecking ball, but it’s still listed at seven figures.

A two-storey Port Moody home destroyed by arson nearly two years ago is now on the market for $1,018,900. Originally built in 2005 with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, the house was deemed uninhabitable after a March 2017 fire.

The real estate ad describes the house at 509 Forest Park Way as “your perfect chance to build a new home in an established neighbourhood.” In other words, the steep price tag is attached less to the structure and more to the potential of the land it occupies.

A lone photo posted in the ad shows the windows and garage boarded up, tarps draped from the roof, and the siding burnt black.

The house was abandoned after a fast-spreading fire left extensive damage. The family inside the house managed to escape and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Port Moody firefighters called in police because the fire seemed suspicious. It was later determined to be arson.

According to the real estate ad, the 2018 land assessment for the property is $1,026,000. The structure itself was assessed at $40,000 - $1,200 more than the 2017 assessment of $38,800 - despite the fire damage.