    Burnaby man charged with murder in South Vancouver stabbing

    Vancouver police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the targeted killing of a 49-year-old woman in South Vancouver.

    Eric Nathan Lau, of Burnaby, B.C., was arrested on April 4, one day after Gertrude Cheong was found fatally stabbed near the Fraserview Golf Course.

    Vancouver police responded to "reports of screams and a person lying on Rosemont Drive" near East 57th Avenue around 6 a.m. on April 3, Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release Tuesday.

    Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

    The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the second-degree murder charge against Lau on Monday.

    He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on May 6.

