BURNABY, B.C. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a teenage boy in hospital with serious injuries during the holidays.

The 13-year-old suffered broken bones and a concussion after being struck at around 5 p.m. Monday in Burnaby. The driver left him wounded at the scene.

Witnesses who saw the aftermath of the accident said it was a terrible sight.

"I saw a person just lying down on the ground and there (were) people around him," said Nikki Lin, who was on her way home at the time.

Lin said she was shocked to learn the driver allegedly fled the scene.

"How can people do such a thing?" she said.

The accident happened at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Street, a residential area several blocks east of the Edmonds SkyTrain Station.

The intersection is not a four-way stop – only drivers on 17th have a stop sign. Authorities haven't determined where the victim was walking when he was struck.

“The boy was found in the street. We don’t know where he was hit,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news conference.

Police said the victim will survive, but he's in "rough shape for now."

Neighbours told CTV News the the intersection is really dark at night, and some drivers speed in the area.

“When we drive I used to always put the headlights on the brightest that it can be,” Carmeli Morales said. “I’d hope that sometimes people would just slow down.”

Mounties are appealing to the driver to come forward.

“Please come forward now," said Kalanj. "Just tell us what happened, whether the collision was your fault or not."

He added the vehicle likely has a fair bit of damage, which could give the driver away.

“We will locate you. So please just come forward yourself and we can sort this out," Kalanj said.

Investiators are asking drivers who may have dash cam footage, neighbours with security cameras, and any potential witnesses to come forward.

“As a father myself I can only imagine spending Christmas in the hospital, so we’re hoping for a speedy recovery,” Kalanj said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jen St. Denis