Burnaby businesses evacuated after armed robbery: RCMP

Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
Multiple businesses were evacuated in Burnaby after an armed robbery Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Mounties were called to a store on Kingsway near 10th Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

"When police arrived, all the businesses in the area were secured and evacuated. frontline officers, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were able to enter the business and confirm it was empty," the Burnaby RCMP told CTV News in an email.

No one was injured and no one was arrested, police added, saying the investigation is ongoing.

