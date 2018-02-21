

CTV Vancouver





An electric kettle that was sold across North America is being recalled over concerns that the handles could fall off, causing boiling hot water to spill on people.

More than 47,000 of the 1.7-litre KitchenAid Electric Kettles were sold in Canada from September 2013 to February 2018, until the products were pulled from shelves after the company received dozens of reports of handles coming loose.

As of late January, KitchenAid had received 19 complaints of handle detachment in Canada alone, resulting in one report of someone suffering minor burn injuries.

According to Health Canada, another 79 complaints of handle detachment and three reports of burn injuries came from the U.S.

The kettles, which were manufactured in China, were sold in various colours including stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite, cocoa silver.

They can be identified by their product model number and serial number, which are located on the bottom of the kettle and on the bottom of the kettle’s base.

Health Canada said anyone who owns one of the affected kettles should stop using it immediately and contact Whirlpool at 1-800-874-0608 for a free replacement.