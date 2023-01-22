Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau
After weeks of speculation, the struggling Vancouver Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau.
The Canucks announced the move on Sunday, saying in a release that the 68-year-old veteran NHL coach has been replaced by Rick Tocchet, former head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes.
“Rick Tocchet brings a wealth of knowledge to this team from both a coach and player perspective,” general manager Partik Allvin said in a statement. “He has had more than two decades of coaching experience, guiding teams of various styles. As a player, he displayed a high level of character, grit and intensity, while recording impressive offensive numbers.”
Assistant coach Trent Cull was also let go.
The team has added Adam Foote as an assistant coach and Sergei Gonchar as a defensive development coach.
“Both individuals enjoyed long, successful playing careers as NHL defencemen and together provide a wide range of expertise on both sides of the puck,” Allvin said.
“Tocchet, Foote, and Gonchar all bring a championship pedigree to the organization and we look forward to welcoming them to Vancouver.”
The changes comes after the Edmonton Oilers handed Vancouver a 4-2 defeat Saturday, marking the Canucks' third loss in a row and their ninth in the last 10 games.
Vancouver (18-25-3) has given up multi-goal leads in eight losses this season and sits sixth in the Pacific Division, 14 points out of a playoff spot.
Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021, replacing former head coach Travis Green. Under Boudreau's guidance, Vancouver went 32-15-10 to close out the campaign and missed the post-season by five points.
The 68-year-old Boudreau holds a 617-342-128 coaching record over 15 seasons.
Talk has long swirled that the Canucks were planning to make a coaching change, and the coach took some time after Saturday's loss to stand on the bench and applaud the crowd as they chanted “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team's “Whoomp! (There it is)”.
“I just wanted to savour looking at the stands because who knows if I'm ever going to get this chance again,” he said. “And just keep that in my mind and the memory, let it burn there forever.”
Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn said players continued to compete for Boudreau despite an abundance of outside noise and a disappointing string of results.
“Obviously, we feel like we let him down in the room. He deserves better. I think that's on us as players,” he said. “I've played obviously a long time and I've gone through, I don't know, a handful of coaching changes. And a lot of time you do need a shake up and sometimes coaches do lose the room and I don't think this was the case here.
“Guys enjoy playing for Bruce and in this room, we feel like we let him down. We wanted to continue to try to do better for him and unfortunately, just too many losses pile up.”
After last season's success, expectations for the Canucks were high heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
“Not making the playoffs would be a disaster for us,” Boudreau said ahead of training camp.
“But to make the playoffs we have to do better and be more consistent over 82 games, not just 56 games or whatever the number was. â€¦ I would call it a failure if we didn't succeed in our goals this year.”
The Canucks lost their first seven games of the season and made history by becoming the first NHL team to lose its first four outings while giving up multi-point leads in each.
While Vancouver consistently found ways to score, the team also given up an average of 3.96 goals per game. The Canucks' penalty kill has been a liability, operating at league-worst 65.9 per cent.
Boudreau said the group constantly works on defending in practice.
“That's all we really work,” he said after a 5-4 loss to Vegas in November. “We don't work on too much offence because we're scoring enough goals but we work on defending. And that obviously still needs more work.”
In late October, Allvin told reporters Boudreau still had his support, but weeks later, Jim Rutherford, the team's president of hockey operations, publicly criticized the team's performance.
“If we were playing in a real strong structure, it would make it easier for our defence to play,” he told a Vancouver radio station on Nov. 7. “And it wouldn't matter who was on our defence. But right now, we don't have that strong structure, and we need to change the makeup of our defence.”
Vancouver hired Boudreau before either Rutherford or Allvin took their roles in Vancouver.
The coach said Saturday that he believed his tenure was over after “certain things were said” in November.
“And it wasn't. We kept going. We kept going,” Boudreau said. This last stretch was pretty tough. The guys gave it their all. I'm so proud of them.“
A former centre for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks, Boudreau previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. He won the Jack Adams trophy as the league's top bench boss in 2008.
Asked after the Canucks' season-opening road stretch how the extended skid was affecting him mentally, Boudreau said losing was nothing new.
“I've been through all this before. You try to keep an even keel,” he said. “I try not to read anything (the media) writes, try not to watch too much TV, other than the game itself, and just sort of stay in my own little zone and just do what we do to prepare for the games.
“And I've just been through this so many times that I know if we keep doing the right things and stay upbeat about it that good things end up always happening.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried -- but failed -- to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Funeral taking place for Montreal man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Vancouver Island
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
3 weeks of Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Victoria's Chinatown
After two years of pandemic-hampered Lunar New Year celebrations, Canada's oldest Chinatown has begun three weeks of in-person celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.
-
Missing Saanich teen may have been spotted in Burnaby a month after her disappearance, RCMP say
More than a month after her disappearance, police in the Lower Mainland are renewing their call for information on missing Saanich teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason.
Calgary
-
Winter is back, as heavy snowfall hits parts of Calgary
Winter resumed early Sunday morning in Calgary as heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the city.
-
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried -- but failed -- to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
-
Silver Springs celebrates its community LEGO legends
The Silver Springs Community Association is building a LEGO legacy. The community brought together children and adults and a few special guests Saturday to showcase their creativity at its 17th annual LEGO building competition.
Edmonton
-
'They are really doing a commendable job': Organization providing beds for kids in need
An organization that provides new beds for children who need them made a delivery Saturday to a family that recently moved to Edmonton.
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers
Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Toronto
-
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here’s what to expect
Toronto and parts of southern Ontario could get hit with a “significant” snowstorm this week.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
North York's Sheridan Mall closed for the day after fire breaks out in boiler room
North York’s Sheridan Mall is closed for the day after a fire broke out in an underground vault.
Montreal
-
Funeral taking place for Montreal man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
-
Quebec data shows CO2 levels higher than acceptable in a third of classrooms measured
The number of classrooms in Quebec where CO2 levels exceed Health Canada and the Quebec institute of public health's (INSPQ) recommendations appears to be higher than what the education minister said is appropriate.
-
Man discovered bleeding with hands bound on St-Laurent Blvd.: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found bleeding with his hands bound downtown Sunday morning. Police believe the 38-year-old man was assaulted by one or two people inside an abandoned building on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to three house fires in less than 12 hours
Winnipeg firefighters were busy overnight, responding to three house fires in the central part of the city.
-
Police looking for suspects after 18-year-old assaulted in Fort Richmond
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in Fort Richmond Thursday night.
-
City seeks public feedback on St. James Civic Centre plans
The city is looking for public feedback on design plans for the St. James Civic Centre.
Saskatoon
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Twin brothers take hobby to new heights at Saskatoon Toy Farm Toy and Collectible Show
Like many farmers across Saskatchewan, Leif and Jarret Sperling have spent thousands of hours making sure their farm equipment is operating just right.
Regina
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.
Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and snowfall warnings issued for the Maritimes
A heavy mix of snow and rain is expected in the Maritimes Monday into early Tuesday morning.
-
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
-
Burger time: Food festival brings booming business to Moncton restaurant industry
So far, hundreds of patties have been slapped on the grill and served up for the fifth annual Moncton Burger Festival.
London
-
‘Significant Fuel Spill’ closes westbound 401 near London, Ont.
A six-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
-
Café faces two break-ins in less than 6 months
The Sidetrack café in Wortley village has fallen victim to not one but two break-ins.
-
Norfolk OPP to host free fight fraud seminar
With a recent increase in reported frauds and hundreds of thousands of dollars lost to scams, police are helping residents fight back.
Northern Ontario
-
Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
-
New businesses see growth, opportunity in Sudbury's downtown
Two businesses began the New Year by opening their doors in Greater Sudbury’s downtown core.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Kitchener
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.
-
Arson charge laid following Cambridge house fire
A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a house fire in Cambridge.