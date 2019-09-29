Brock Boeser back skating with Vancouver Canucks after concussion
Brock Boeser is seen on the ice in this file photo from the 2018-19 NHL season.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 11:49AM PDT
VANCOUVER - Brock Boeser returned to the ice with his Vancouver Canucks teammates Saturday morning less than a week after suffering a concussion in pre-season play.
The right-winger wore a non-contact jersey at the practice but spent about half an hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit.
Boeser, 22, was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver's 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
He missed training camp earlier this month amid protracted contract talks before signing a three-year deal worth an average US$5.875 per season on Sept. 16.
Canucks defenceman Oscar Fantenberg, who suffered a head injury in the same game, also wore a non-contact jersey while practicing with his teammates on Saturday.
Vancouver begins regular season play in Edmonton on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.