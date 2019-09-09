

Direct flights between London and Vancouver have been cancelled today following following a massive British Airways strike.

The U.K. airline has cancelled almost all of its flights for a two-day pilots' strike over pay disputes. Internationally, the airline has stopped around 1,700 flights from taking off and tens of thousands of passengers have been told not to go to airports.

On Monday, British Airways said in a statement it had "no way of predicting how many (pilots) would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly."

In Vancouver, an arriving 6:55 p.m. flight from London has been cancelled, while a flight bound for London at 8:55 p.m. has also been cut. That flight was also running in partnership with Finnair, American Airlines and Aer Lingus.

British Airways operates up to 850 flights a day. London's sprawling Heathrow Airport was most affected by the work stoppage as it is the airline's hub and is used for many of the company's long-haul international flights.

The airline's pilots are also planning to hold a strike later this month.

The union in charge of the pilots says cost cuts made by management have damaged confidence in the airline. While both the union and the airline said they are willing to hold talks, nothing has been scheduled at this point.

With files from The Associated Press