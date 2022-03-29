Break-in at Metro Vancouver brewery leads to 'extensive damage,' Mountie and suspect taken to hospital

Studio Brewing shared a photo of damage to the business after an early morning break-in on March 28, 2022. (Studio Brewing/Facebook) Studio Brewing shared a photo of damage to the business after an early morning break-in on March 28, 2022. (Studio Brewing/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener