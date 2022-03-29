Break-in at Metro Vancouver brewery leads to 'extensive damage,' Mountie and suspect taken to hospital

An early morning break-in at a Metro Vancouver brewery led to extensive damage in the business and a suspect and Mountie being taken to hospital.

Burnaby RCMP said its officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. Monday after an alarm went off at a business on Beresford Street, between Kenneth and Daisy avenues. When they arrived, officers confirmed there had been a break-and-enter and the suspect was still on scene.

"The suspect had smashed two exterior windows and caused extensive damage inside the business," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver.

"Officers attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation, however, the suspect was incoherent and acting unpredictably."

Police said there was "a struggle" with the suspect and an officer eventually used a conducted energy weapon. The suspect was taken into custody then transported to local hospital.

During the incident, one officer got a minor injury and was also taken to hospital. Burnaby RCMP confirmed the officer was treated and released from hospital quite quickly, but would not comment on the suspect's condition.

Studio Brewing, which is on that block of Beresford Street, confirmed in a social media post there had been a break-in at the business. The brewery was closed Monday so staff could clean up the damage.

"Thankfully no brewing equipment harmed," the brewery's post said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.