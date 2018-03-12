

CTV Vancouver





Two young boys and their grandmother are in hospital after being struck by a car in Abbotsford, B.C. Monday morning.

Witnesses said the victims were walking to school when they were struck by a Toyota Yaris on Ridgeview Drive at around 8:15 a.m.

Two of the family members, a woman in her 60s and a five-year-old boy, were seriously hurt and had to be rushed to hospital in air ambulances. The other child, a toddler, suffered only minor injuries.

Jasdeep Singh Gill told CTV News he saw the aftermath of the accident while pulling out of his cul-de-sac.

"I noticed this car was on the road and a lady was screaming and I noticed the kids were lying on the ground," Gill said. "An older grandma had actually hit the windshield and she fell down and the car had I think maybe gone over her legs."

It's unclear whether the victims had been trying to cross the street, but police said they were hit east of the Townline Road intersection.

Police said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Gill said before first responders arrived, the woman blamed the accident on having sun in her eyes.

"The lady who was driving the car, she said because of the sun coming down she wasn't able to see them," he said.

Patrol officers from the Abbotsford Police Department are investigating the crash with help from collision reconstructionists.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim