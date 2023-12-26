Boxing Day shoppers could back up traffic around Vancouver airport, officials warn

People driving to the Vancouver airport on Tuesday could face "increased vehicle traffic" due to Boxing Day shoppers at the nearby outlet mall, officials have warned.

Traffic around the McArthurGlen Design Outlet Centre could delay travellers heading for a departing flight, or anyone driving out to pick up a friend or family member, the Vancouver International Airport said in a news release.

"RCMP, traffic management personnel, and roadway signage will be in place to direct drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians," YVR wrote. "All road users are encouraged to always follow direction from traffic personnel and posted signs."

To ensure a timely arrival at the airport – or at the outlet mall's Boxing Day sales – officials encouraged the public to take the Canada Line.

"For those who must drive to the airport, leave extra time, and have a parking plan," YVR added. “For those who must drive (to McArthurGlen), you may experience delays accessing the Designer Outlet Centre.”

Around noon on Tuesday, Google Maps estimated it would take more than 30 minutes to reach the airport if driving from Granville and Broadway in Vancouver.