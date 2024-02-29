Body of missing Surrey man found nearly 3 years after he disappeared

The body of a man who was 29 years old when he went missing has been found nearly three years after he got on a transit bus in New Westminster, B.C., and disappeared.

The Surrey RCMP confirmed Thursday that the remains of Bernard Grempel have been located.

His death does not appear to have been suspicious, however the B.C. Coroners Service is still investigating the circumstances, the Mounties said in a news release.

Grempel was last seen alive on May 14, 2021, when he entered the Surrey Central SkyTrain station at around 10:30 p.m.

At the time of his disappearance, police said Grempel took the train to the 22nd Street station in New Westminster, where he got off at 10:53 p.m.

It is believed Grempel then got on a route 340 bus at 10:59 p.m. but where he got off remains a mystery.

Grempel's family previously told CTV News that the transit route is one he normally took to visit his parents.

The family initially offered $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, later increasing the reward to $20,000 and eventually $30,000.

Grempel's family had expressed frustration with a perceived lack of urgency among the Surrey RCMP investigating his disappearance, an allegation the authorities denied, saying they had followed every available lead and checked homeless shelters for possible sightings.

On Thursday, the Surrey RCMP offered their condolences to the man's family and friends, and thanked the media and the public for their assistance in the case.

Police did not say where the man's remains were found. "Out of respect for the family, we will not be able to provide more details," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha.

