Body of 26-year-old recovered from B.C. lake, weeks after he went missing while kayaking

A weeks-long search for a missing kayaker has come to an end in Coldstream, B.C., after police say the body of Eli Buraca was recovered from Kalamalka Lake.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team pulled the 26-year-old’s body from the lake on Wednesday, Mounties said in a release.

Buraca had been missing since July 24, when he went kayaking with friends on Kalamalka Lake but got separated from the group during a sudden storm.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Corp. Tania Finn of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in the statement.

“We would like to thank the efforts of all those who assisted with the search; especially the Ralston family who travelled to the Okanagan.”

Earlier this month, Buraca’s family reached out to Gene and Sandy Ralston, a retired couple from Idaho renowned for locating drowning victims.

The Ralstons arrived in B.C. on Aug. 6 and immediately began searching the lake, according to the family.

A GoFundMe that was set up to finance the Ralston’s journey to Canada amassed $22,310.

Organizers of the fundraiser say part of the money raised will also be used to take Buraca back to El Salvador to be laid to rest with his older brother, Ezequiel.

According to the RCMP release, the Ralstons will remain in B.C. to assist with the search for the missing captain of a fishing boat that capsized on Okanagan Lake, near Ellison Provincial Park, during the same July storm.

“Please be mindful of their efforts when boating in the area and ensure you give them a wide berth,” said RCMP.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson