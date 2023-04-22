Body found in Kamloops dumpster identified: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP have released an image of Gregory Troy Hamilton, the deceased man found in a dumpster Thursday. Kamloops RCMP have released an image of Gregory Troy Hamilton, the deceased man found in a dumpster Thursday.

