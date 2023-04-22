Body found in Kamloops dumpster identified: RCMP

The deceased man found in a Kamloops dumpster Thursday night has been identified as Gregory Troy Hamilton, RCMP say.

His name and image have been released in hopes it will help further the investigation into his death.

Hamilton, who also went by his middle name Troy and the nickname “Monster,” was a transient resident in Kamloops and 100 Mile House, according to Kamloops RCMP.

He was found in a dumpster between two buildings on the 1900 block of Curlew Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are asking members of the public to please have a look at his picture and contact us if they have any information related to his recent movements or recognize him as someone they saw around their neighbourhood,” says Sgt. Nestor Baird of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit in a news release.

Police ask anyone who lives or works in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops to review dashcam or security video from the last two weeks to see if Hamilton’s movements were captured.

“Collecting as much information as possible from the days leading up to his death will help us timeline his last movements as part of the investigation into what transpired,” Baird continues.

Hamilton’s death is currently under investigation by the Kamloops RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, General Investigation Support Unit, Forensic Identification Services Unit and frontline officers.

The BC Coroner’s Service is also conducting an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to determine Hamilton’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-13551.