MORE TOP STORIES
- Concealed item caught fire as Vancouver police Tasered suspect: watchdog
- Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus drivers voting on whether to strike
- In pictures: Vancouver Canucks home opener
- Ex-firefighter charged in Vancouver child sex sting
- One-third of B.C. women not getting sufficient health care: study
- 'Usual suspects': Nestle, Tim Hortons top Greenpeace litter list again
- 'I don't think he was taking it seriously': Student brandishes water gun, SFU defends response
- Crown arguing video shows accused walking in Marpole before couple killed
- 'I heard her screaming as I was running': Survivor of deadly Abbotsford school attack testifies at murder trial
- Vancouver Canucks name centre Bo Horvat team's latest captain
- Surrey man hasn't been seen in more than 2 weeks
- Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to cyclist in West Van
CTV News Exclusive
Inside CTV Vancouver
CTV National News
Watch CTV News Vancouver
Editor's Picks
Nanos Daily Ballot Tracking
See More