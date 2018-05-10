

The B.C. SPCA is investigating after a blind dog with a number of serious health issues was left to fend for himself in a forest on the Sunshine Coast.

The animal welfare agency said the dog, a seven-year-old pug named Pugsley, was "completely emaciated" when an off-duty RCMP officer spotted him during a hike back in March.

Pugsley was covered in fleas, suffering from ear infections, and stricken with a condition called megaesophagus, which causes him to regurgitate his food if he's not held upright for a few minutes after every meal.

Pugsley also has only one eye, and can barely see out of it.

Troublingly, the SPCA said it appears the dog was abandoned on purpose, and welfare officers have launched an animal cruelty investigation into what happened.

The agency said it has already identified Pugsley's old owner, but no charges have been laid.

His treatment was costly – the poor pup required surgery, medications and vaccinations on top of his daily care – but the SPCA has already managed to raise more than $3,200 to help pay for his bills.

Fortunately, after several weeks in the agency's care, the pug is in better health and is nearing his ideal weight. He's doing so well, he's already up for adoption.

"His trust in humans has not wavered in the slightest, regardless of everything that has happened to him," the SPCA said in an adoption profile.

But despite his charming personality, which workers describe as "loving" and "silly," the agency's Sunshine Coast branch is still having trouble finding him a home because of his numerous medical issues.

Anyone who thinks they have the time and energy to handle a pug with special needs can contact the SPCA online.

