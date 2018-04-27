Mounties are looking for a masked suspect in connection with several bizarre break-ins in Richmond, B.C.

The strange series of events began in early January, and continued until mid-February when the homeowners upgraded their security.

A suspect, or possibly suspects, entered a property in the 7,000-block of Belair Drive multiple times, RCMP said in a release Friday.

It does not appear that anything was stolen from the home, but some property was damaged.

"In one instance, items within the residence were meticulously moved and reconfigured to a new location," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

"If not for the security footage, we might have been inclined to consider that the intrusions were the work of some type of poltergeist."

Mounties said they've followed up on a number of leads but have not been able to identify the man in the footage, nor have they been able to connect the case to any others in the area.

On Friday, they released a photo taken from the homeowners' surveillance camera hoping someone will be able to provide more information.

The suspect has been described as a male with a thin build who is possibly of Asian descent. He was wearing a black, ¾ length dark coloured coat, dark pants and white sneakers at the time the image was captured.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or who has more information on the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-278-1212, or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.