A whopping $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. in 2018, and about $5 billion of that was in housing, according to a new report.

The government says that is more than anticipated and shows the scale of B.C.'s money laundering problem.

The numbers come from a study done by British Columbia’s Expert Panel on Money Laundering in Real Estate. It was just one of two reports released by the provincial government today, the other being ‘Dirty Money – Part 2’ by former RCMP official Peter German.

The panel estimates the impact on real estate to be a five per cent spike in prices. That’s an overall number for the province, and it could be higher in specific regions.

The report notes estimating money laundering is different, but says its estimates are conservative. In 2015 the total estimate for B.C. is $6.3 billion growing to $7.4 billion in 2018. In terms of real estate the estimate is $5.3 billion in 2018 alone. Report authors were tasked with finding ways to tighten financial controls to prevent the crime.

B.C.’s beneficial ownership registry is a step in the right direction, noted the report. A total of 29 recommendations were made including more transparency, better paper trails, and coordination with other jurisdictions. One recommendation is to create Unexplained Wealth Orders which would allow for homes to be confiscated if an owner couldn’t show where the money to pay for it came from.

The German report outlined the red flags associated with real estate money laundering includes straw buyers, cash sales, private lending, unusual interest rates, flipping, quickly discharged mortgages, over and under-valued properties along with those who buy up numerous properties in a real estate shopping spree. These aren’t necessarily evidence of money laundering, but a clue about what may be happening, according to report authors.

Private mortgage brokers have little visibility in the market according to the report. The report also found that nine per cent of residential properties or 90,000 properties may have private mortgages. Builders’ liens were found to be applied to homes to enforce illegal debts.

Approximately three per cent of straw buyers were students, homemakers or unemployed. 71,000 service addresses were post offices and the owners of $16.12 billion in property values had addresses outside Canada.

The ‘Dirty Money – Part 2’ report also notes realtors are not required to report to FINTRAC, although the federal agency did get suspicious transaction reports from other reporting entities including banks.

Lawyers are vulnerable because they can hold trust funds for clients, and that’s a virtual black hole for police.

Partial releases of the second German report included revelations that no federal RCMP officers are specifically tasked with investigating money laundering, and that criminals were potentially getting tax refunds when using high-end vehicles to clean dirty cash. It also found vulnerabilities in the horse-racing sector but no major issues when it comes to money laundering.

German wasn’t asked to provide recommendations just findings.

The provincial cabinet is considering whether or not to call a public inquiry into money laundering amidst a chorus of voices asking for more answers about how the situation got so bad. Government said once it had the two reports released Thursday, cabinet would make a decision.