Beware of unpaid parking ticket text scam: City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is warning locals to be wary of text messages claiming a parking ticket has been unpaid.

In a message on social media Thursday, the city said it's been notified about a scam requesting payment for an overdue parking ticket, which claims the recipient could be charged additional fees if they don't pay. A link is included in the text with a deadline.

"These text messages are not from the City of Vancouver. We do not notify the public of fines through texting, emailing or social media," the city's warning said. "Do not click the link or provide payment details. Report these messages to your cellphone provider and then delete them."

The City of Vancouver issued a warning about a similar scam in March. ICBC and the province also issued their own warnings around that time, saying they never send texts about traffic violations either.

According to the city, notification methods for parking violations include a ticket served to the vehicle or a ticket mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Those who receive a parking ticket and pay within 14 days get a 40 per cent discount off their fine, while those who pay within 35 days pay 100 per cent of the fine. After 35 days, a penalty is also added to the fine cost.