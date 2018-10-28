Alphonso Davies put on his Whitecaps uniform for the last time Sunday.

To mark the milestone, the 17-year-old soccer sensation was joined by his parents and siblings, which is a special occasion on its own because his family lives in Edmonton and hasn’t watched him play in Vancouver this season.

“These have been the best three years of my life,” Davies said in a farewell video released by the Whitecaps. “Every time I stepped onto the field for this great club, I try to give my all and play with a smile on my face.”

Davies joined the Whitecaps’ residency program in 2015 and eventually worked his way to the starting lineup.

Davies told CTV News it was his dream to play for a European club, but he never imagined he’d be signed to one before he’s even able to vote.

Bayern Munich shelled out a US$22-million transfer deal with the Whitecaps to see the teenage midfielder play for the European team.

“He joined us at 14 years of age and his rise has been unbelievable at that time,” said Whitecaps President Bob Lendarduzzi at the start of the match against the Portland Timbers.

“We want to thank him for what he’s done for us, and we will look forward to watching his progress when he joins Bayern Munich.”

Playing his last game, Davies scored the lone two goals before halftime. The Whitecaps call it: Phonzie doing Phonzie things.

The crowd broke out in loud cheers as his teammates embraced him.

He celebrated in style, dancing with forward Kei Kamara.

This week, Davies was named Whitecaps Player of the Year. He has other titles under his belt, including being the youngest player to even join Team Canada.

More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press