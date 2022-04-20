Best Buy ordered to pay more than $2,000 after package left in plain view, stolen

A B.C. tribunal ordered Best Buy to pay more than $2,000 to a Vancouver company after a package wasn't left in a secure location and was stolen.

A decision posted by the Civil Resolution Tribunal Tuesday ruled Best Buy didn't meet its obligation to reasonably ensure a package was delivered to the business.

The decision said Ensemble Systems Inc. alleged Best Buy delivered the package of electronics negligently on a weekend last July "by having its courier toss the package over a fence in plain view." Ensemble said the package, which was valued at $1,988, was stolen.

Best Buy, however, said its third-party delivery service left the package "inside a secure gated area."

Tribunal member Shelley Lopez wrote in her decision the business is in a street-level townhouse. While it does have a gated fence, Lopez said the gate isn't "solid," so the courtyard inside "is clearly visible from the street."

"Ensemble says the delivered package was stolen, which Best Buy says is unproven," Lopez wrote.

"I find it was stolen, based on Ensemble’s correspondence with police in evidence, the still photos from the building’s video, and the video itself, that shows the package and someone taking it."

Lopez said the decision ultimately came down to a "standard of care," and concluded leaving the package unattended and visible from the street fell below that standard.

Lopez also argued there were "more inconspicuous places the packages could have been left by or near the door, that would have been hidden from the street."

In the end, Best Buy was ordered to pay Ensemble the value of the package, interest and CRT fees, which totalled $2,119.60.

"I find common sense here dictates what a reasonable professional delivery service would do given the delivery area," Lopez said.

"Based on the video and still photos, and the delivery receipt, I find it should have been obvious to T-Force that the package could be stolen if it was left unattended. This is because the package was clearly visible to passersby on a busy downtown Vancouver street."