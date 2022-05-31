Beloved Vancouver businessman and philanthropist Joe Segal dead at 97

It's a sad day for family, friends and admirers of self-made billionaire Joe Segal, who died at age 97.

He was one of Vancouver's most successful businessmen with a massive empire that spanned from retail to real estate.

He was also a well-known philanthropist, having donated millions to charity.

John Coupar, his friend of 35 years, said he'll remember Segal for his generosity and kindness.

"It was never about him. It was always about others," Coupar said, adding that Segal was always giving with his time.

"I'll just remember him as someone with a really generous spirit, who really cared for his community, and a really dedicated family man. I think all the attributes all of us would hope to be," he continued.

Coupar said Segal was a mentor and inspiration to many, and lived life to the fullest.

Saddened by the passing of Joe Segal a huge positive presence in our city. Mr. Segal served his country & was a mentor to many in the community.I had the privilege of his friendship for 35 years & always appreciated his advice & council,sincere condolences to his family — John Coupar (@JohnCCoupar) May 31, 2022

With humble beginnings, Segal began selling paint door-to-door after serving in the Second World War.

He expanded to owning department stores, giving millions to charity and funding research in diabetes, mental health and hospitals.

The Joseph and Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre at the Vancouver General Hospital is one of the largest facility of its kind in B.C., providing care for people with mental health and drug issues.

In a statement, Darrell Burnham, the CEO of Coast Mental Health (CMH), described Segal as "an incredible leader who gave so much to the community of Vancouver."

"I met Joe in the ‘90s, and I was so pleased when he chose mental health as one of his philanthropic causes," he said.

"Joe knew everyone in the city. He also had the charisma to engage other philanthropists in social causes that needed visibility and support.”

Burnham said Segal's ongoing support was instrumental in CMH's growth and helped serve many communities across Metro Vancouver.

"We will miss Joe tremendously," he said. "Joe will be a great loss to everyone who knew him and to everyone in the mental health community whose life was changed through his compassion and generosity."

I'm sad to learn Joe Segal has passed away. Joe was a Canadian business legend, founding Fields here in Vancouver in 1950.



But he was also a generous philanthropist. His family supported hospitals, mental health, education & more.



My thoughts are with Joe's family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ky71pZlEvX — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) May 31, 2022

Segal leaves behind his wife , Rosalie, his four children, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A funeral is planned for him at Schara Tzedeck Cemetery in New Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.