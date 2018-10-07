

Sheila Scott, CTV Vancouver





The man killed in a crash on 176 Street and 32 Avenue in Surrey on Friday is being identified by family, friends and students as Surrey math teacher Suminder Singh.

Singh did not survive after the SUV he was driving slammed into the back of a tractor trailer around 3:30 p.m. It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

Singh was widely known in Metro Vancouver for his work as a minister, volunteer, cricket coach and head of the math department at Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary.

“Suminder was a pillar in this community,” explained longtime friend Baltej Singh Dhillon. ”He is a father a teacher, a minister. He walked in our community with grace and nobility. He gave of his time freely. He was revered by his students.”

Dhillon says Singh’s family, including his wife and three children, are being comforted by their faith and an outpouring of love and support from those who knew him.

“We knew he had an impact wherever he went,” Dhillon explained. “He touched souls with his quiet and gentle demeanor. He uplifted and inspired.”

Grade 12 students gathered at Tamanawis Secondary Sunday to share their thoughts on Singh, who was more than a teacher to many students.

“The care and belief he had in his students was unparalleled to anyone out there,” explained math student Priya Dhaliwal. “I don’t know how it’s going to be when we go back to school. On Tuesday we are going to walk into class and he’s not going to be there.”

Jeevan Sidhu had known Singh since grade 8.

“Mr.Singh was our teacher, our mentor, our friend, our role model and our father all at once,” Sidhu said. “We are so thankful for the care, love, and motivation he showed us.”

Grade 12 student Harsewak says many students are struggling to come to grips with the loss of their teacher. He learned of the death through a former student.

“I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it. It’s still hard for me to accept he’s no longer with us,” he said. “He was a mentor, a role model and a true friend. He really understood all his students.”

A vigil in Singh’s memory has been planned for next Saturday at Tamanawis Secondary. Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

“It’s a testament to the fact Mr. Singh touched so many people’s lives,” explained former student and vigil organizer Sukhmeet Singh Sachal. “People are going to be coming from far and wide to give respects to this amazing person who has touched so many lives.”

Baltej Singh Dhillon hopes the event will bring peace to those in mourning.

“This is a small way we can honour all he has gifted us with,” Dhillon explained. “The vigil will let us apply balm to our grieving hearts, and to come together as a community.”

Sachal has also launched an online GoFundMe fundraiser, to create the "Mr. Singh Legacy Award" that will award $1,000 annually "to a graduating student that most embodies what Mr. Singh was all about," says the page.

“He taught me about work ethic and respecting others,” Sachal said. “He was the most honest man, never had an ego. He taught us about the power of compassion.”

The Surrey School district says protocol is in place to support staff and students when they return to class on Tuesday.

“Honestly when I think about it now I feel like I won’t be able to enter the room,” said Grade 12 math student Irvan. “I’m grateful I have people in my life going through the same thing and that we'll be together as a unit. That’s what Mr. Singh would wanted. It will be hard. But we will do it for him.”

Baltej Singh Dhillon expects Singh’s legacy will live on not just through his family and loved ones, but also through the many students whose lives he impacted.

“He will be remembered for charging the rest of us to live our life to the very best,” Dhillon said. “It speaks volumes to the person he was. And what he's left us with is an inspiration and a clear pathway on how we need to live our lives.”