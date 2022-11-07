Beloved shop cat Mickey barred from Vancouver store over health complaint
Some describe Mickey as the beloved mascot of Top Ten Produce.
“We just really enjoyed having him here,” said long-time customer Shirley Broadfoot.
“He really contributed to a lovely community spirit,” added Ingrid Wallac, another Top Ten Produce shopper.
The six-year-old tuxedo cat started spending his days at the grocery store in March 2020. His owner and store general manager Matthew Macdonald says beyond providing a friendly feline face for customers, Mickey also played a pivotal role in pest control.
“The mice come and then they don’t stay,” said Macdonald, adding that they’ve yet to have any issues since Mickey started patrolling the aisles.
But not everyone’s a fan. Last week, Macdonald received word from Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) that a complaint was lodged about Mickey, prompting the health authority to enforce its rules and remove the cat from the store.
“The operation of food premises in B.C. is a regulated activity under the Public Health Act and an operator must not permit live animals to be on the premises,” said a VCH spokesperson via emailed statement. “Our Health Protection team will be working with the owner to ensure they are in compliance.”
Macdonald was surprised and saddened by the news.
“It just doesn’t make sense to anyone,” said Macdonald. “Except for maybe the person who complained.”
“I don’t really see the problem,” added Broadfoot. “He controls mice and he’s just a wonderful addition to the neighbourhood.”
But one animal lawyer says if it can be demonstrated that Mickey poses no health risk to the public, an argument could be made to keep him in the store.
“There’s a chance,” said Victoria Shroff, animal lawyer and law professor. “I would hope that there could possibly be a constructive dialogue between the business owner and the province and to see if there may be some way of having an exemption made.”
The store has started a campaign and petition to raise awareness, as Macdonald tries to fight for Mickey to stay. However, he admits he has his limits.
“I’m going to comply,” said Macdonald. “I’m not going to risk our business licence.”
For now, Macdonald says Mickey will live at his home two blocks away from the grocery store. He says he’ll continue to explore his options.
