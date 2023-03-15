Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decades

Customers at Kent's Kitchen survey the options at the beloved Chinatown restaurant, which recently announced plans to close at the end of April 2023. (CTV) Customers at Kent's Kitchen survey the options at the beloved Chinatown restaurant, which recently announced plans to close at the end of April 2023. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener