Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decades

From its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.

The beloved Chinese restaurant is closing its doors and the news has left the community devastated and wondering how long before another business in the neighborhood shuts down.

“We’re in a dire moment right now. If things aren’t happening quickly, more Kent's Kitchens will be closed and I don’t think we can take another hit like that," said William Liu, the CEO of Kam Wai Dim Sum.

"We have a great, diverse clientele. People live in the Downtown Eastside—the seniors, the SROs—these are all integral people that live in Chinatown, that need to be fed, and they don't have the means to spend over 10 to 20 dollars on food," he continued.

Tracy To, the director of Vancouver Chinatown Merchant Association, agrees and is urging the public to visit the neighbourhood.

"If they can’t make it in Chinatown, how will I?" To said.

"Chinatown needs help. Chinatown needs support from anyone in the Lower Mainland. We need your help now. Come and support us because every week, it seems like a legacy business is closing," she continued.

Kent’s Kitchen is one of dozens of restaurants in the city that have been forced to close their doors since the pandemic began, including Slickity Jim's and Wallflower Diner on Main Street.

It's still unclear why the restaurant is shutting down, but members of the community speculate it's due to a combination of rising rent amid record inflation—as well as the owner being of retirement age.

“The rumours are that the rent is being increased and they don’t have a choice but to move out," said Lorraine Lowe, the executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Classical Garden.

But the community says enough is enough—they want government intervention before more businesses leave the neighbourhood.

“Maybe there’s a way to work together, to work with the municipal government and figure out a way to maybe help these guys," said Lowe.

She and many others are hopeful the community and politicians will somehow band together and save the business.

If not, Kent's Kitchen in Chinatown will close its doors for good after the end of April.