A bear was struck and killed by a SkyTrain train near Port Moody Friday.

TransLink says SkyTrain staff noticed the bear near Moody Centre Station, at about 12 p.m.

"It had fairly significant injuries so I suspect it died on impact with the train," said Nicole Caithness, a conservation officer based out of Maple Ridge.

Conservation officers were called and removed the body of the year-and-a-half old bear from the area.

"My guess is he was trying to get from Point A to Point B and unfortunately didn't quite make it," she said.

Caithness says she's been working in the area for a year and has never heard of a similar incident occurring.

Trains were temporarily forced to share a single track to allow the removal of the bear, with regular service resuming just before 2:30 p.m.