Bear struck and killed by SkyTrain in Port Moody
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 4:27PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 4:37PM PDT
A bear was struck and killed by a SkyTrain train near Port Moody Friday.
TransLink says SkyTrain staff noticed the bear near Moody Centre Station, at about 12 p.m.
"It had fairly significant injuries so I suspect it died on impact with the train," said Nicole Caithness, a conservation officer based out of Maple Ridge.
Conservation officers were called and removed the body of the year-and-a-half old bear from the area.
"My guess is he was trying to get from Point A to Point B and unfortunately didn't quite make it," she said.
Caithness says she's been working in the area for a year and has never heard of a similar incident occurring.
Trains were temporarily forced to share a single track to allow the removal of the bear, with regular service resuming just before 2:30 p.m.