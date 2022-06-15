Bear spray forces evacuation of East Vancouver high school

Two teenagers allegedly set off bear spray in an East Vancouver high school Wednesday morning, forcing about 2,000 students to flee the building.

Authorities said Killarney Secondary was evacuated at around 9 a.m. after two young suspects entered the school, tried to assault a student, then deployed the bear spray.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said "nearly two dozen students and staff were contaminated" by the noxious substance.

"Firefighters and paramedics decontaminated staff and students who had been sprayed. A number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution," the department said.

The two teenagers believed to be responsible fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Authorities have since identified two suspects, neither of whom attend Killarney.